Bus marshals in Lanzhou

Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu Province will have one person on every bus to shield the driver from unruly passengers. A special seat has been assigned for commuters who volunteer as "guardians" for the person at the wheel who could often be the target of ire of harried riders. Besides, there will be another passenger tasked with keeping the vehicle safe. Amid reports of attacks on bus drivers, the decision comes as a relief because passengers could be endangered even by a distracted driver. A commuter's assault on a driver in Chongqing in October sent the bus hurtling into the Yangtze, killing all 15 people. No lesson was learnt. Not long after the tragedy, a woman in Beijing attacked the bus driver who refused to pull over after she missed the stop. Luckily, the driver remained unfazed and everyone was safe. Law enforcement authorities have to come down hard on people who become abusive or get physical with drivers.