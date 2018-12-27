A reflection of In-Depth news coverage that defined the year

We marvel at the hectic news reporting every yearend as we change to a new calendar, yet 2018 has still proved itself particularly eventful by all standards.



A despicable trade war by the US sent shockwaves around globe, but failed to dim the dazzling achievements of China's reform and opening-up. Much of the world still falls under terrorist threat, in contrast with effective measures in China's Xinjiang that eradicate extremism and improve people's livelihood.



The Global Times In-Depth correspondents witnessed and covered many of the major issues on the scene, with both close-up vividness and macroscopic analysis.



In-Depth reporters excel in portraying a bigger picture and establishing the relevance of either an everyday occurrence or State policies to the broader socio-political situation.



They travel across and beyond China, to countries and regions thousands of kilometers away yet still closely connected to China, economically or politically.



They reach out to the people and feel what the locals desire. Their research becomes true and powerful words to better communicate China to the outside world.



Liu Xin on Xinjiang issues





I went to Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in late September to report on vocational and educational training centers.



During my visit to some training centers in Hotan and Kashi, I was impressed by some female trainees' stories about their previous lives. When extremism went viral in these places, some women were forced to wear a burka, some were beaten by their husbands, and some were abandoned with the man saying talaq three times (a type of instant divorce in Islam), leaving them raising the children alone.



I told stories of these women, about their previous life and the current one. They now earn a monthly salary with vocational skills they learned in the centers. They also won the right to lead their own lives.



I think that China's Xinjiang is seeking a way to crack down on extremism. This process needs time to verify the results and also needs space to be improved. And I am and will keep paying attention to stories that happen in Xinjiang.



Hu Yuwei on China-India military ties





It was a marvelous and impressive experience for me to report on the "Hand-in-Hand" 2018 China-India counter-terrorism exercise in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.



It enabled me to come closer to seeing how two armies understand each other despite a language barrier with gestures, eye contact and shared feelings.



I was impressed by the resumed friendship and trust between the two after the border stand-off in 2017.



The carefully prepared evening party after the training was full of joy and camaraderie. Many Indian soldiers greeted this reporter in Chinese and expressed their gratitude.



As a Chinese reporter, this is probably the best end-of-the-year gift - to see Chinese and Indian military forces repair their relationship.



I look forward to hearing more good news about China-India cooperation next year.



Shan Jie on climate change





I was in Katowice, Poland, for two weeks on my own covering the UN COP24 climate change conference this December.



I spent a lot of time with the Chinese delegation during the conference, observing the members working. Many of the delegates were very young, born after 1985, but they are veterans in climate change negotiations with years of experience. They told me that it is a holy task to represent China on an international stage.



In the intensive negotiations, they were under great pressure and had little time to rest. So I felt empathy when I saw their relieved smile after the COP24 president announced the adoption of the implementation plan for of the Paris agreement. It is a step toward humans saving our future, and these Chinese young people have played a key role in the process.



The COP24 is the longest reporting task I have ever undertaken. It was tiring, challenging yet meaningful.





As a novice journalist, one of the most impressive stories I did this year was about the soybeans grown by a Chinese company in Russia's Far East amid the China-US trade friction.China's Heilongjiang Province is dubbed the country's granary. Hence it will definitely support China's soybean supply under the current circumstance. Smart Chinese businessmen came up with the idea of growing soybeans in Russia's Far East so that the border areas of both countries could enjoy a revival.Local Russian farmers and Chinese farmers were both glad to see the agricultural cooperation between the two countries. From another perspective, the trade friction brought both sides of the border opportunities.Sometimes, the people who I interviewed and the places I have been take me to a new world. That's where I found the fun part of journalism.Over the past year, I witnessed new breakthroughs in China-Vatican relations.As a reporter who has covered the beat for years, it was really exciting to see China and the Holy See finally signing a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops in September.Although the agreement is just a start, changes have already taken place. In some dioceses, the former "underground" church has already merged with the State-sanctioned church as churchgoers pray together in Sunday masses.I expect to see more of these changes in the year to come.With a mission of reporting changes to the Three Gorges over the past two decades, my priority was to interview people who had been to the place 20 years ago.In a café of the cruise ship we took, David Swanson, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, who had travelled to China seven times, told me stories of his first trip there while sipping a beer. In his stories, there are shabby houses along the two banks and poor children begging for money from tourists with a long stick with a basket on an end.Twenty years later, outside the porthole of the gorgeous cruise are many modern cities and confident people benefiting from China's reform and opening-up.On the last day of the voyage, we arrived at the Three Gorges Dam which has been controversial since its establishment. In Swanson's memory, the dam under construction was "spooky." Twenty years later, when he visited the dam again, he said it was benign and it is a part of China.