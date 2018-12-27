A reflection of In-Depth news coverage that defined the year

We marvel at the hectic news reporting every yearend as we change to a new calendar, yet 2018 has still proved itself particularly eventful by all standards.
A despicable trade war by the US sent shockwaves around globe, but failed to dim the dazzling achievements of China's reform and opening-up. Much of the world still falls under terrorist threat, in contrast with effective measures in China's Xinjiang that eradicate extremism and improve people's livelihood.
The Global Times In-Depth correspondents witnessed and covered many of the major issues on the scene, with both close-up vividness and macroscopic analysis.
In-Depth reporters excel in portraying a bigger picture and establishing the relevance of either an everyday occurrence or State policies to the broader socio-political situation.
They travel across and beyond China, to countries and regions thousands of kilometers away yet still closely connected to China, economically or politically.
They reach out to the people and feel what the locals desire. Their research becomes true and powerful words to better communicate China to the outside world.
Liu Xin on Xinjiang issues
I went to Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in late September to report on vocational and educational training centers.
During my visit to some training centers in Hotan and Kashi, I was impressed by some female trainees' stories about their previous lives. When extremism went viral in these places, some women were forced to wear a burka, some were beaten by their husbands, and some were abandoned with the man saying talaq three times (a type of instant divorce in Islam), leaving them raising the children alone.
I told stories of these women, about their previous life and the current one. They now earn a monthly salary with vocational skills they learned in the centers. They also won the right to lead their own lives.
I think that China's Xinjiang is seeking a way to crack down on extremism. This process needs time to verify the results and also needs space to be improved. And I am and will keep paying attention to stories that happen in Xinjiang.
Hu Yuwei on China-India military ties
It was a marvelous and impressive experience for me to report on the "Hand-in-Hand" 2018 China-India counter-terrorism exercise in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.
It enabled me to come closer to seeing how two armies understand each other despite a language barrier with gestures, eye contact and shared feelings.
I was impressed by the resumed friendship and trust between the two after the border stand-off in 2017.
The carefully prepared evening party after the training was full of joy and camaraderie. Many Indian soldiers greeted this reporter in Chinese and expressed their gratitude.
As a Chinese reporter, this is probably the best end-of-the-year gift - to see Chinese and Indian military forces repair their relationship.
I look forward to hearing more good news about China-India cooperation next year.
Shan Jie on climate change
I was in Katowice, Poland, for two weeks on my own covering the UN COP24 climate change conference this December.
I spent a lot of time with the Chinese delegation during the conference, observing the members working. Many of the delegates were very young, born after 1985, but they are veterans in climate change negotiations with years of experience. They told me that it is a holy task to represent China on an international stage.
In the intensive negotiations, they were under great pressure and had little time to rest. So I felt empathy when I saw their relieved smile after the COP24 president announced the adoption of the implementation plan for of the Paris agreement. It is a step toward humans saving our future, and these Chinese young people have played a key role in the process.
The COP24 is the longest reporting task I have ever undertaken. It was tiring, challenging yet meaningful.