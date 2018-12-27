The forbidden phone: Buy an Apple, lose promotion!

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT





A technology company in Zhuji, East China's Zhejiang Province, has been in the news due to a controversial rule that prohibits the use of Apple gadgets by employees, while recommending Huawei products.



Any employee who purchases an Apple product after the rule takes effect will be passed over for promotion. But those buying Huawei phones can get a discount on 20 to 50 percent of the market price.



Opinions vary.



The rule, which is hogging headlines, comes as the rumpus facing the Chinese telecom firm in the international market refuses to die down. Countries including the US, Japan and Australia have long challenged Huawei regarding it as a cyber security threat. The arrest of CFO Meng Wanzhou by Canada split the airwaves with netizens voicing their protest in myriad ways. Some even left messages saying, "I'm a Huawei phone holder! Do you still have a vacancy?"



The Zhuji-based company's rule has also come under fire for interfering with employees' personal choice.



"An individual is free to choose a favored brand," commented one netizen.



"It makes no sense as long as staff's belongings do not hurt the company's interests," said another.



Some even asked facetiously, "Huawei is not the only Chinese brand. Have you ever thought about how Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi feel?"



The rule, by its nature, is an embodiment of national sentiment, though in a quirky way. This is not the first time a brand has been caught in the crossfire. After the Diaoyu Island dispute surfaced in 2012, Japanese goods were extensively boycotted. A small number of people even took to the street smashing and grabbing anything Japanese. Japanese stores and goods, especially cars made in Japan, were targeted. Enormous property damage was reported and drew criticism from our own people.



In comparison, this company expressed patriotic sentiments in a somewhat rational way. But it should not be promoted.



First of all, it would be better if the company supported Chinese brands by procuring Huawei products for its operations instead of forcing staff to purchase Huawei devices for personal use. Moreover, possessing a Huawei phone can't be the condition for an employee's promotion.



I fully support the social responsibility this corporation is trying to shoulder, a spirit that everyone ought to pursue. However, it is somewhat narrow.



As an economic and trade hub, China should create a fair environment in which domestic and foreign products enjoy equal rights in the market and the competition is for nothing but quality and service.



Huawei is already the favorite of a large number of people who rely on its superior quality. The treatment Huawei has received in some countries is unreasonable, but China should be reasonable in not discriminating against foreign products. We must be confident in our country and our brands that are strong enough to ride out storms. Hence, there is no need to ban certain foreign brands to ensure China's victory in business competition.



After all, it is your call to pick your phone, not your employer's.



The author is a reporter with the Global Times. yanyunming@globaltimes.com.cn