Central bank says to maintain prudent, stable monetary policy

China's central bank said on Thursday that it will maintain a prudent monetary policy and keep the Chinese currency basically stable, while further strengthening financial support to the real economy and expand financial opening-up.



Both the onshore and offshore yuan were stronger against the dollar at 6.8660 and 6.8859, up 200 basis points (bps) and 100 bps, respectively.



China's monetary policy will stay prudent and moderately loose, and yuan's exchange rate with other major currencies will stay basically stable in 2019. The US dollar vs yuan is likely to fluctuate between 6.6 and 6.9, an expert said.



The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, said it will make monetary policy more forward-looking, flexible and targeted after the fourth quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee, according to the PBC's official website.



Lian Ping, chief economist of the Bank of Communications, told the Global Times on Thursday that the prudent and moderately loose policy doesn't support stronger yuan, but the exchange rate to dollar will not see much outside pressure as the US economy growth will slow down, and the US interest rate rises are likely to be restricted in 2019.



China will offer "reasonably ample" liquidity to the market and further strengthen financial support to real economy, PBC said.



Clearly China will continue to stabilize economic growth by stimulating domestic demand and supporting vulnerable entities like small and medium-sized enterprises, Lian noted.



Further expanding financial opening-up and enhancing the vitality and resilience of the financial industry are on agenda, the central bank said.





