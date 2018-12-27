Ministry of Commerce confirms face-to-face consultations are scheduled for January

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday confirmed that Chinese and US officials have planned to hold face-to-face trade talks in January, a major development in negotiations between the two sides since a truce agreement earlier this month.Asked about media reports about the upcoming talks in Beijing next month, MOFCOM spokesperson Gao Feng said that specific plans have been made for a meeting."Apart from keeping communication over the phone, the two sides have made arrangement for face-to-face consultations in January," Gao told a press briefing.Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that a US government delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will head to Beijing in the week of January 7 to hold talks with their Chinese counterparts.Gao on Thursday declined to provide further details of the meeting but stressed that Chinese and US officials have kept close consultation since leaders of the two countries reached the truce agreement and that all works are moving along smoothly.