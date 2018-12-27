Ear to year

China-US Trade War

Canada arrests Huawei CFO

After months of trading threats, the US launched a trade war against China in July, when it announced a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion worth of Chinese products. That prompted China's retaliation and marked the beginning of a long-feared trade conflict between the world's two largest economies.In total, the US has slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese products, while China levied tariffs on $110 billion worth of US goods.The tit-for-tat tariff war has proven to be, as repeatedly warned by many, a disaster for not only the Chinese and US economies but also the world economy as a whole, with troubling signs continuing to emerge.

'Yellow Vest' protests

Canada waded into the tensions between China and the US when it arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer at Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co, in early December.Canada has maintained that it detained Meng at the behest of the US under a bilateral extradition treaty and that the decision was made independently by its judiciary and law enforcement authorities. But in China, Canada's move was taken as helping the US take on a competitor. The episode has already strained relations between Beijing and Ottawa and could have further consequences for trade and geopolitics among others.

A planned 2019 rise in fuel taxes in France sparked the rise of the "yellow vest" movement in mid-November. Protests dealt a blow to the French economy, particularly the retail sector. Protesters calling for lower fuel taxes, reintroduction of the solidarity tax on wealth, and a minimum wage rise clashed with police in Paris and other cities, disrupting tourism and causing economic losses in the violence described to be the worst since May 1968.French President Emmanuel Macron struggled to tamp down the anger of the working poor, especially in rural France, over falling spending power.

Celebrities pass away

The UK government has reached a Brexit deal after exhausting negotiations with the EU, but it is yet to be approved by the British parliament.With just under 100 days until Britain is due to leave on March 29, deep divisions in the UK parliament have raised the chances of leaving without a deal and increased calls for a second referendum to break the deadlock.British Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly said that if her deal is rejected, then the world's fifth largest economy might have to leave without a deal - the nightmare option for big business - or that Brexit might be thwarted altogether.

Taiwan isolated





Inter-Korea relations

The year saw several celebrities leave the world.China lost martial arts novelist Louis Cha, better known by his pen name Jin Yong, whose works inspired Chinese for generations.The death of pingshu (storytelling) artist Shan Tianfang and writer Li Ao brought tributes from thousands of netizens.Outside China, the passing away of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has shocked the world, while the international audiences mourned American comic book writer Stan Lee, Marvel Comics' primary creative leader.Three former Taiwan "allies" - Caribbean's Dominican Republic, West Africa's Burkina Faso and Central America's El Salvador - established diplomatic relations with China.The isolation continues as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), headed by Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, suffered a major defeat in the "nine-in-one" elections in November, as Han Kuo-yu, Kuomintang's Kaohsiung mayoral candidate, won the local vote. Tsai resigned as the DPP head.

China's diplomatic events at home

Icy relations between North and South Korea thawed since the beginning of 2018, shown by the joint parade under a Korean Peninsula flag at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.Leaders of the 1950-53 Korean War foes met thrice this year. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who visited China three times this year, announced Pyongyang will dismantle its nuclear facilities.Kim is expected to visit Seoul, which would be the first time a North Korean leader sets foot in the South Korean capital since the Korean War (1950-53).

40th anniversary of reform and opening-up

China organized four major diplomatic events in 2018: the Boao Forum for Asia in April, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in June, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in September and the China International Import Expo in November.The events showed China's commitment to multilateralism amid a rise in unilateralism and protectionism propelled by the US. Leaders of India and Japan - often having bumpy bilateral ties with China - visited the country.

Khashoggi murder

2018 marked the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up - a historic policy shift that changed the life of China's 1.3 billion people since 1978. This plan, in addition to making China enter a rapid development period, has a huge impact on the world, earning praises for Beijing."Forty years of rigorous reform and opening-up have restored China to its historic role as an engine of global economic growth and development. Almost one third of global GDP growth in the last year came from China alone. I don't think this is exceptional, instead this proportion could increase further in the years and decades to come," Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid told the Global Times.Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Turkey's Istanbul, before his body was brutally dismembered on October 2.Saudi Arabia initially denied his death, claiming Khashoggi had left the consulate alive, but later admitted that the dissident was killed inside the building, claiming he had been strangled to death in a fight. This was again contradicted when Saudi Arabia's attorney general said the murder was premeditated.The Saudi Prosecutor's Office said on November 15 that five of the 11 suspects from Saudi Arabia were indicted and charged with murdering Khashoggi and would face death penalty.