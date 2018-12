A new China-Europe freight train named Jinggangshan departs from Ji'an, East China's Jiangxi Province on Wednesday. The train will arrive in Moscow, capital of Russia, via North China's Manzhouli port after two weeks, cutting 20 days off the journey time compared with sea transport and saving over 50 percent of the costs of transport by air. The new freight train is loaded with such products as bags and construction materials. Photo: VCG