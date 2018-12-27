Institute that connects China, UK

The Needham Research Institute in Cambridge, England is a center to exchange thoughts and ideas about China and the United Kingdom.



Commemorating Joseph Needham, the British sinologist known for his scientific research and writing on the history of Chinese science and technology in the last century, the institute has long been a hot destination for serious Chinese scholars.



Founded in August 1968, the Cambridge-based institute has been inviting scholars from all over the world to study the history of Chinese science and technology.



Xiao Lei, a visiting scholar from September 2017 to February 2018, told the Global Times that the institute attracted "scholars of multiple disciplines from around the world with its rich collection of books, materials and active academic atmosphere."



This year marks the 40th anniversary of UK-China science and technology agreement that was signed in November 1978.



Mei Jianjun, institute director and a noted archeo-metallurgist, said he believed that by inviting young scholars to Cambridge, useful long-term contacts have been established between scholars in China and the UK, with exchanges likely to expand.



Their influence is "far-reaching in terms of research theme and especially the way of thinking," Mei said.



Needham, a former biochemist, began to learn Chinese at the age of 37.



His subsequent work Science and Civilization in China opened the door for Western academia to better understand China's scientific civilization.



