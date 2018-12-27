NK admits farming failures amid food shortage

North Korea
held the 4th National Meeting of Activists in Agricultural Field this week, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.
The meeting reviewed the experience and lessons drawn in the struggle to carry out North Korea's policy on agricultural revolution and discussed tasks for attaining the agricultural production goal set forth by the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).
Pak Pong-ju, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, pointed out that some farms and units failed to conduct seed production and management in a responsible way and also fell short of doing proper strain distribution in line with climatic conditions and characteristics of fields.
Pak underscored the need to attain the goal of grain production set forth in the five-year strategy for the development of the national economy by conducting a dynamic high-yield movement, according to the KCNA report.
The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said this month that North Korea would need to import 641,000 tons of food in the coming year. The figure is up from 456,000 tons this year, when it bought 390,000 tons and received 66,000 tons in food aid.