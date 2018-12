Hundreds of people demonstrate on Thursday in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, to protest the postponement of general elections, announced the day before by the Congolese national committee, because of the Ebola outbreak and the mass killings of civilians in this troubled part of DRC. Already postponed three times, the elections are due to bring the curtain down on the era of President Joseph Kabila, in charge of the vast mineral-rich country for nearly 18 turbulent years. Photo: AFP