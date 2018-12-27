Trump pays surprise visit to air base in Iraq

US President Donald Trump paid a surprise visit to Iraq on Wednesday night, defending his decision of withdrawing troops from Syria and declaring an end to the US' role as a global "policeman."



Trump's visit to the Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, his first trip to meet US troops in a conflict zone since being elected in 2016, came less than a week after announcing plans of a complete withdrawal of US troops from Syria and partial withdrawal from Afghanistan.



"It's not fair when the burden is all on us," Trump was quoted as saying by the AFP. "We don't want to be taken advantage of any more by countries that use us and use our incredible military to protect them. They don't pay for it and they're going to have to."



"We are spread out all over the world. We are in countries most people haven't even heard about. Frankly, it's ridiculous," he said. "The United States cannot continue to be the policeman of the world."



Trump's decision on Syria has led to the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who acknowledged the growing divide between him and the US president over foreign policy, and Brett McGurk, the US envoy for the global coalition to defeat Islamic State (IS).



Ni Feng, deputy director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of American Studies, said Trump made the visit as an appeasement to his allies who voiced concerns over Mattis' departure.



"Trump is trying to appease domestic and international criticism over the Syrian troop withdrawal," Ni told the Global Times. "Quitting foreign wars is among his presidential campaign promises, as he sticks to the 'America First' policies."



Criticisms have risen over whether the IS is, as Trump put it, "defeated territorially in Syria," with many calling Trump's victory declaration premature.



Syria's neighbor Turkey has been troubled by IS militants. But a senior official with Ankara's ruling party believes the regional problem should be solved on their own rather than by relying on the US.



"Countries should solve their own problems, those from outside of the region can contribute positively if they have the abilities and respect of the different parties," Cevdet Yilmaz, deputy chairman of Turkey's AK Party, told the Global Times in a recent interview.



"But basically, change should come from the country itself, from the region itself."



The US still has 14,000 troops in Afghanistan and about 2,000 in Syria, according to New York Times reports.



Trump's surprise visit to Iraq is also considered a distraction from a rising tide of domestic political problems, as the US government shutdown caused by Trump's row with Congress over funding for a US-Mexico border wall continues.



Visiting troops abroad is not new to US leaders. Former US president George W. Bush served Thanksgiving turkey to the soldiers in Baghdad in 2003, while president Barack Obama flew to Baghdad in April 2009.



Xie Wenting contributed to this story.





