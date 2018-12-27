Canadian defendant to stand trial for drug smuggling in China

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian citizen, will be put on trial by Northeast China's Liaoning Provincial High People's Court on drug smuggling charges, according to runsky.com, a website run by the Dalian Radio and Television Station, on Wednesday.



The official website of the court released a statement on Wednesday saying the court will accept the appeal of the defendant Schellenberg at 2pm local time Saturday.



The relevant governmental departments confirmed with Global Times Schellenberg's identity as a Canadian citizen.



The amount of drugs that he allegedly smuggled "will surprise you when it goes public," according to runsky.com.



An official from the National Narcotic Control Committee said in March 2017 that the drug trafficking cases in China which involve foreigners has been increasing. Chinese authorities cracked down on 1,481 related crimes and 1,876 foreign suspects were arrested for drug activities in China in 2016 alone.



According to China's Criminal Law, persons who smuggle, trafficking, transport or manufacture opium of not less than 1,000 grams, heroin or methylaniline of not less than 50 grams or other narcotic drugs of large quantities shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of 15 years, life imprisonment or death and also to confiscation of property.



In December 2009, China executed convicted drug smuggler Akmal Shaikh of the UK for smuggling 4,030 grams of heroin.



Similarly, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III wrote a letter to China to make a request about commuting the sentence of a female Philippine drug smuggler in 2013, who had been arrested for smuggling more than 6 kilograms of heroin into China in January 2011.



However, China insisted on the judgment of execution for the criminal. Chinese Foreign Ministry responded that China's justice department treats foreign drug traffickers equally and punishes them according to the law; the facts regarding the female drug trafficker have been proven and the amount of trafficked drugs is huge.



The sentencing of foreign drug dealers in China has drawn a lot of attention abroad and some foreign governments strongly oppose the results, but Chinese judicial principle is never affected, which rules that "anyone who commits crimes in the territory of China would be judged equally as said by China's Criminal Law," Ruan Qilin, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Thursday.



According to Ruan, drugs such as opium and heroin greatly disturbed Chinese social order and brought disasters to society in the past, which led to the strict trafficking laws of China.





