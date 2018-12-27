UK’s Huawei concerns show ‘deep prejudice’

Guo Ping, rotating chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies Co (left) attends a signing ceremony on agreements between partners of Sberbank Russia and Huawei at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2018. Photo: VCG

Rising concerns in the UK over China's Huawei Technologies reflect local authorities' deep-rooted pride and prejudice, as well as anxiety and confusion, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian told a press conference on Thursday.Under pressure from the US, some countries including Australia and New Zealand have rejected the use of Huawei's 5G technologies. The UK's defense head has also expressed grave worries over the Chinese telecom giant's role in providing the UK's 5G network, according to media reports.Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned of malign activity by the Chinese government through Huawei's 5G network, which poses serious risks to the country's national security, British online newspaper The Independent said on Thursday.In response to a Global Times question, Wu said that the UK's allegation is groundless, and its attitude toward the issue reflects its deep-rooted pride and prejudice.In spite of political pressure, local telecoms carriers see the Chinese company as a key partner. Britain's major telecom services provider BT noted that Huawei remains "an important supplier" of access equipment in the 4G, 5G network and fixed networks, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday."The bigger the challenge is, the bigger the honor is," Guo Ping, Huawei's rotating chairman, said in a New Year speech published on Thursday. Although the company hit some bumps in the road in 2018, revenue grew by about 21 percent year-on-year to $108.5 billion.With superpower games intensifying, business uncertainties will persist, he noted. Huawei needs to increase investment in overseas markets and fight for fair competition, Guo mentioned in the speech."Also, any single negative development will not stop our ambition to lead the industry worldwide," he said.Huawei has been deeply engaged in information and communication technology, and it has participated in more than 380 industry organizations while submitting 6,000 proposals every year."Without us, it's like an NBA match without a star player," the rotating chairman said. The company should understand Western values and tackle issues in their way.