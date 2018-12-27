Former state security official receives life sentence for taking bribes

Ma Jian, China's former vice minister of state security, who sheltered billionaire fugitive Guo Wengui, was given a life sentence on Thursday for accepting bribes and involvement in forced transactions and insider trading.



Ma has been deprived of his political rights and all his personal properties will be confiscated, according to a news release published by the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Thursday afternoon.



He was also given a four-year sentence and a fine of 500,000 yuan ($72,635) for crimes of forced transactions and a five-year imprisonment and a fine of 50 million yuan for insider trading, respectively.



After the verdict was pronounced, Ma said in court that he accepts the judgment and won't appeal.



Ma's illegal income obtained from bribery and insider trading were recovered and turned over to the State treasury.



The court was in closed session on August 16 for the protection of State secrets involved in the case.



According to the court, evidence shows that Ma provided support for the fugitive Guo and his company Beijing Zhengquan Holdings Co., when he was the former vice minister of state security. Ma received illegal property, worth a total of 109 million yuan directly or via his relatives from Guo.



From 2008 to 2014, Ma and Guo conspired and designated others to force people to transfer shares and waive preemptive rights and other business activities, which eventually led to the Beijing Zhengquan Holdings Co. gaining a controlling stake of China Minzu Securities, said the news release.



According the Supreme People's Procuratorate, in February 2017, Ma had been investigated for suspected involvement in accepting bribes and he was placed under enforcement measures.



