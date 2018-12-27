Tesla sets up new leasing company in China

Tesla Inc has registered a new wholly owned fundraising and leasing company in the Shanghai free trade zone, according to information the Global Times found Thursday in the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.



Zhu Xiaotong, Tesla's China head, is the legal representative of the company founded on December 19, with registered capital of $30 million. The company carries on activities ranging from the purchase of leasing assets from both domestically and abroad to the handling of the residual value of leasing assets and the maintenance of them, and to the consulting and insurance of leasing transactions, according to the information on the system.



Tesla Motors HK is the sole shareholder of the new company, paying for its subscribed investment totaling $30 million on January 1, 2025.





