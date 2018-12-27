Industrial profits drop 1.8% in Nov, first fall in nearly 3 yrs

Cars wait to be loaded onto vessels in Lianyungang Port, East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: VCG

Profits at China's industrial enterprises fell 1.8 percent year-on-year to 594.75 billion yuan ($86.3 billion) in November, versus a 3.6 percent rise in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Thursday.The decline, the first in almost three years, was largely due to slower growth in industrial production as well as higher costs and expenses, NBS official He Ping said in a statement. Industrial profits grew by 11.8 percent year-on-year from January to November, down from a 13.6-percent expansion for the January-October period, the NBS said."China has been deliberately slowing down the growth rate to rein in financial risks and curb bubbles. This will lay the foundation for future high-quality growth," Li Jin, chief researcher of the China Business Research Center, told the Global Times on Thursday.The decline also reflected the emerging impact of China-US trade tensions on the country's export businesses, Li noted, adding that the trend will continue in the coming months. It's a "temporary pain" that the country has to suffer, Li said.Li noted that a series of incentive policies the central government has released will boost the industrial sector and inject more liquidity, as well as confidence, into the market.The central bank on Wednesday said that it is studying ways to help commercial banks replenish capital, and it will speed up perpetual bond issues.Also, a new negative list was released on Tuesday with 151 areas that are off limits to investments, marking the first time China introduced the negative list on a nationwide level, and a further move to boost the economy and deal with external pressure.This is only the first round of incentives, Li said. "A new round of tax cuts will be unveiled soon to help the struggling manufacturing sector - especially private companies - get through the transition period too."From January to November, State-owned industrial enterprises made total profit of 1.8 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.1 percent, while private-sector companies posted 1.5 trillion yuan in profit, a year-on-year increase of 10 percent, according to the NBS.