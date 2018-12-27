China market regulator calls for huge compensation for dangers to life, health

China will establish a system of huge compensation for consumers whose life or health is endangered by enterprises breaking the law, said Zhang Mao, head of State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), on Thursday.



Zhang added that the SAMR will step up punishment for enterprises with willful misconduct or actions resulting in serious consequences.



The strictest supervision on drugs will be put on the vaccine sector, Zhang said. Under the newly revised drug administration law, China will push forward the administrative reform of clinical trials next year and accelerate the approval of new drugs from overseas to be put onto the Chinese market.



The government will particularly strengthen on-site inspection of vaccine facilities and strike at counterfeit medicine produced or sold on the internet, as well as unqualified medical instruments.



"On the issues of key consumption areas and prominent problems, we will strengthen our supervision in order to keep consumers safe," Zhang added.



He said a new round of inspections of the production of infant formula milk powder will be launched.



Next year's regulatory focus will be put on the internet market, Zhang said. The country will also promote the offline goods return system for any reason in 2019.



According to statistics from the SAMR, 1.76 million random inspections were undertaken this year, and the SAMR recalled and took 451 tons of unsafe food off the shelves in 2018. Food safety will still be a key task for the SAMR next year.



Zhang emphasized China will give severe punishment to enterprises that violate the law deliberately. Any enterprise whose actions result in serious consequences will be fined heavily and prosecuted for criminal liability.



In areas that may endanger people's health and lives, China will increase the amount of compensation for consumers.



A system of rewarding internal informers will be established, Zhang said. People reporting illegal actions by enterprises will be amply rewarded and protected.