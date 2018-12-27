Sinopec suspends top execs at trading arm: sources

State oil major Sinopec has suspended the two top executives at its trading arm Unipec after the Chinese company ran up losses, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.



Unipec President Chen Bo, an industry veteran who helped the company become one of the world's largest oil traders, has been suspended along with another senior executive at the company, Zhan Qi, according to five sources, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.



"Government inspectors were looking into the company's operations for the past few years... one of the problems they found was severe trading losses in the second half of this year, reflecting a misjudgment of the market," one of the sources said.



The sources did not refer to any wrongdoing on the part of the two men.



Sinopec, which is Asia's largest refiner, has appointed two senior executives, Ling Yiqun and Chen Gang, to manage Unipec, the sources said.



A spokesperson for Sinopec had no immediate comment.



Oil prices have fallen more than 30 percent since hitting a four-year high in October, hurt by oversupply concerns as major producers hiked output while the US unexpectedly issued waivers that allowed countries to continue importing Iranian oil.



A sudden widening of the West Texas Intermediate crude spread with Brent earlier this year also led to hefty losses at major traders.



Chen Bo, who rose through the ranks to take on Unipec's top role, started the company's liquefied natural gas trading desk.



He also advocated boosting China's crude oil purchases from the Americas to help the world's largest oil importer diversify its suppliers.



Oil traders said Chen's removal could create uncertainty at Unipec.



"He's been a key man in the oil trading industry in the past decade," said a veteran oil trader in Asia.





