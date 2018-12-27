Chinese IPOs in US

The US stock market had a big jump in IPOs by Chinese companies this year, consulting firm EY said in a report released on Thursday.



The report said by year-end, 39 IPOs by Chinese companies with proceeds of $9.539 billion are expected to be completed. The number of IPOs and the total value are estimated to have increased 63 percent and 140 percent respectively from 2017.



With rapid changes in China's economy and industrial development, the cyclical industries featured among those listed in the US.



In the past two years, Chinese IPOs in the US showed large gains both in terms of the number of companies and the amount of money raised.



In 2018, the top two industries by IPO proceeds were online entertainment and online consumer products, accounting for 65 percent of the total funds. Streaming site iQiyi ranked first in terms of proceeds in 2018, being the second-largest Chinese IPO on US exchanges ever, following Alibaba in 2014.

