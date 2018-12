A new airport was put into use Wednesday in the city of Tumxuk, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, bringing the total number of civilian airports in the region to 21.It was the first civilian airport built in the southern part of Xinjiang by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, an economic and semi-military organization. Construction started in 2016.The airport is set to benefit more than 1 million people.