Services trade deficit

China's deficit in foreign services trade fell to the lowest monthly level this year in November, official statistics showed Wednesday.



The deficit stood at $20 billion in November, down from $20.6 billion in October, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.



Income from trade in services stood at $20 billion in November, while expenditures were $40 billion.



In the first 11 months, the deficit totaled $269 billion, according to the SAFE.

