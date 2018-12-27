Services trade deficit

Source:Xinhua-Global Times Published: 2018/12/27 22:48:39
China's deficit in foreign services trade fell to the lowest monthly level this year in November, official statistics showed Wednesday.
The deficit stood at $20 billion in November, down from $20.6 billion in October, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.
Income from trade in services stood at $20 billion in November, while expenditures were $40 billion.
In the first 11 months, the deficit totaled $269 billion, according to the SAFE.