IT layoff rumors reveal unease over nation’s economy

Unsubstantiated rumors of a massive layoff within the Chinese IT sector have recently thrived on social media. Some declared that a winter for one of the country's fastest-growing sectors is approaching.

Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, became the latest IT company forced to respond to the widespread rumors. The action came after the media report that the company's entire Research and Development team had been laid off in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Official representatives on Thursday said the claim was inaccurate, according to the financial news website caijing.com.

However, in response, Weibo hinted that there were some layoffs, but it said they were a normal reaction based on annual performance evaluations.

The rumors started with comments on the professional networking app, Maimai, that the company's Chengdu center "had laid off all staff." Screenshots of dialogue exchange between unidentified individuals claiming the rumors were true and that every employee would have to go through an interview process and a few might stay.

Attempts by the Global Times on Thursday to contact Weibo employees were unsuccessful. A software engineer in Chengdu said he was not familiar with any mass layoffs at the company.

"I heard about some who are getting cut from a Sina R&D center in Chengdu, but I haven't heard about any mass layoff at any Internet company in the city," the engineer, who requested anonymity, told the Global Times, noting the company's temporary employees had been released.

As the engineer explained, typically there are year-end performance evaluations, where some might get laid off while others could receive promotions.

"That's just normal practice at Internet companies, but to say it's a mass layoff is an exaggeration," he said.

Weibo is the latest company that has been forced to respond to mass layoff rumors.

Within the past week, several companies including Qunar, a popular travel app, Meituan-Dianping, a consumer review platform, and Zhihu, a question-and-answer site, denied the mass layoff rumors.

The fact that such unfounded rumors could thrive online reveals a certain unease from Chinese society over the country's economy.

However, China's Internet sector remains strong, according to official figures. In the first nine months of the year, online retail sales grew 27.7 percent year-on-year, compared to the 9 percent growth in overall retail sales, according to the Ministry of Commerce.