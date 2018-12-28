Defense Ministry: China wants stable military relations with US

It's been widely viewed that the U.S. has made strategic changes to its China policy. It has listed China as a major competitor, a revisionist country, an unfair trader and a challenge to its global leadership.
The tougher approaches from the U.S. military towards China have made many speculate that one day, the situation could escalate to a real confrontation. China's military is preparing for the worst while pushing for the best to happen.
"I have to say the common interests between the two far outweigh their differences. The Chinese military is ready to work with the U.S. side under the guidance of consensus of the two heads of states, to make the cake of common interests bigger, and properly manage the risks," Wu Qian, spokesman of Ministry of National Defense
, said on Thursday.
China-U.S. military ties under strain
China-U.S. military relations have dropped to a new low in recent months. The Trump administration has struck two arms deals with Taiwan, and its warships have sailed through the Taiwan Strait.
The U.S. has flown B-52 bombers and conducted several so-called freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea. The two navies had a near collision near Nansha island, known as the Spratly. China believed that the rising close-in reconnaissance is provocative and threatens its security.
Washington sanctioned the Chinese military to buy fighter jets from Russia. And China responded by calling off high-level military talks and conducted live-fire drills in the southern waters.
During an inspection tour of Guangdong Province, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the military to intensify their training to "prepare for a possible war".
Uncertainty and challenges
Analysts noted that recent military tensions, along with the ongoing trade frictions, could make it difficult to get relations between the two militaries back on track. And the recent resignation of U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis has only added fresh uncertainty to an already strained relationship.
Officials on both sides emphasized that the military role is a stabilizing force in the country's relationship. But it's a challenge to reduce mistrust and seek a process of exploring how to get there.
"The Chinese side looks forward to a sound and stable military relationship with the U.S., especially when Patrick Shanahan becomes the acting defense secretary, " the spokesman added.