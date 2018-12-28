Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket with 28 satellites blasts off from Vostochny Cosmodrome

Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with two Kanopus-V remote sensing satellites and 26 small foreign spacecraft has been launched from the Vostochny spaceport in the Far Eastern Amur region on Thursday, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said in a statement.



The rocket was launched at 05:07 a.m. Moscow time (0207 GMT) as planned, said the statement.



The Fregat upper stage will now bring two Kanopus-V remote sensing satellites and 26 spacecraft from Germany, Japan, South Africa, Spain and the United States to the orbit.



Kanopus-V number five is expected to separate at 06:06 a.m. (0306 GMT), while Kanopus-V number six is planned to separate at 06:12 a.m. (0312 GMT). After this, foreign satellites will also be separated.



At 10:00 a.m. (0700 GMT), the upper stage will begin de-orbiting and will enter the atmosphere of Earth at 10:25 a.m. (0725 GMT)



This is the fourth launch from the Vostochny spaceport.

