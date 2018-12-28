UN Security Council condemns attack on Libyan foreign ministry

The UN Security Council on Thursday condemned the "terrorist attack" on the Libyan foreign ministry building that killed three people and injured 10 others.



In a press statement, the council members reaffirmed "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."



They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, urging all states to cooperate with the Libyan government and authorities in this regard.



The attack occurred at 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) Tuesday, when a car bomb exploded right behind the Libyan foreign ministry building, an official of the ministry told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.



Afterward, a group of gunmen entered the building from the front and back entrances and exchanged heavy fire with the security forces, according to the official.





