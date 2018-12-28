Xinhua photos of the day

Villagers of the Miao ethnic group make toast to guests during a harvest celebration at Baogongtun Village in Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Jiameng)

A tourist selects apple-tree potted landscape, or miniature apple tree, at a fruit plantation of Chi'an Village of Shexian County, north China's Hebei Province, on Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Giant panda "Ming Bang" approaches a birthday meal at the Liuzhou Zoo in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2018. The Liuzhou Zoo held a birthday party on Wednesday for "Ming Bang", which was born in 2006. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Students observe as a drone flies through circles during the seventh primary and middle school technology games at Shijiazhuang No. 4 Middle School in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Zidong)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 25, 2018 shows a parking lot at the Laoyuhe wetland park in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A woman visits the Van Gogh Immersive experience exhibition in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The exhibition provided the audience with immersive experience to appreciate the works and inspirations of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. (Xinhua/Long Wei)

Herdsmen compete in a horse racing game during a Nadam fair in Ewenke Banner of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

A ceremony is held at the National Aquatics Center, or "Water Cube", to officially launch its renovation for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2018. The Water Cube will be the venue for curling events of the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

An employee shows the tremella, or silvery fungi, at an enterprise in Ningjin County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 26, 2018. Ningjin County has strived to develop edible fungi cultivation industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Inland expedition teams of Chinese researchers for China's 35th Antarctic expedition pose for photos before the main building of China's Taishan Station in Antarctica on Dec. 26, 2018. China started on Wednesday the work of the second phase for the Taishan Station in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 26, 2018. U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday, with the Dow surging more than 1,000 points, as investors tried to regain some of the steep losses suffered in the previous trading sessions. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Volcano Anak Krakatau is seen from Anyer beach in Banten Province, Indonesia, on Dec. 26, 2018. The eruption of the volcano sparked underwater landslides and led to a tsunami killing over 400 people and injuring at least 1,400 others so far. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Attendees from the South Korean side arrive by train in Kaesong, a border town of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for rail and road connection across border between South Korea and DPRK on Dec. 26, 2018. South Korea and DPRK on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony to modernize and eventually connect railways and roads across the inter-Korean border. (Xinhua)

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (front) is seen in a court in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. Mubarak testified on Wednesday in the retrial of ousted president Mohamed Morsi and others in the case known in the media as the "jailbreak trial," official Ahram Online website reported. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Nepalese girls from Tharu community in their traditional clothes participate in the rally to mark the opening of the 15th Elephant Festival in Sauraha, a tourism hub in southwest Nepal's Chitwan district, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2018 shows the scene of the closing ceremony of the ninth plenary session of the 12th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/VNA)

The Pyramid of Khafre (C) is illuminated by a beam of sunlight in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)