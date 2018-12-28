People of Dong ethnic group celebrate new year in SW China's Guizhou

A child of Dong ethnic group attends new year celebrations with his father in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

A child of Dong ethnic group attends new year celebrations in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

A child of Dong ethnic group attends new year celebrations with her grandmother in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

A child of Dong ethnic group attends new year celebrations in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

A baby of Dong ethnic group is taken to attend new year celebrations in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

A child of Dong ethnic group attends new year celebrations in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

A child of Dong ethnic group attends new year celebrations in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

A child of Dong ethnic group attends new year celebrations in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

Children of Dong ethnic group attend new year celebrations in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

Children of Dong ethnic group attend new year celebrations in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

A child of Dong ethnic group attends new year celebrations with his grandmother in Rongjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)