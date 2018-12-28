Amazon China releases list of influential translated books

Amazon China has recently released a list of 25 most influential translated works in the past 40 years, China Daily reported Friday.



The books, selected by more than 16,000 netizens on an online poll, included renowned novels such as "One Hundred Years of Solitude" by Garcia Marquez and "The Moon and Sixpence" by Somerset Maugham, as well as classic works in natural or social sciences including "The Chrysanthemum and the Sword" by Ruth Benedict and "A Brief History of Time" by Stephen Hawking.



Also included in the list are some of the recent best-selling novels, for example, "Miracles of the Namiya General Store" by Japanese novelist Keigo Higashino.



Chinese writer Su Tong, the author of novella "Raise the Red Lantern," said "the result is especially great for me," adding that Garcia Marquez's influence on him transcends diction, narration and characterization.

