New Tor-M2 battery starts to guard Belarus' nuclear power plant

A new battery of Tor-M2 air defense missile systems has entered service to protect a nuclear power plant under construction in Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.



Belarusian Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov said combat capabilities of the air force will be strengthened and the air defense system of the nuclear power plant will also be enhanced.



Tor-M2 is an all-weather air defense system designed for air and missile defense at a distance of 15 km and at an altitude of 10 km.



The Belarusian nuclear power plant is being built near Ostrovets town, Grodno region, with the help of Russia.

