Israel's Netanyahu heads to Bolsonaro's inauguration, vows to boost ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed on Thursday night to Brazil to participate in the inauguration of Brazil's far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, saying the visit will boost bilateral economic ties.



Netanyahu's office said the prime minister will attend the inauguration ceremony of Bolsonaro and the two leaders will hold a personal meeting.



Netanyahu will meet also with the Brazilian defense and foreign ministers and is also due to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez and other leaders, according to the Prime Minister's Office.



His itinerary includes also meetings with Brazilian Jewish community leaders.



Before his departure, Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office that the meetings will focus on the ties between Israel and Brazil.



"Brazil is a huge country with huge potential for Israel, economically, diplomatically and vis-a-vis security," he said, adding "it is a great change declared by Bolsonaro and I am pleased that we can begin a new era between Israel and the major power called Brazil."



Bolsonaro, a far-right leader, is known for his pro-Israeli stands. After his election, he declared that he will relocate Brazil's embassy to Jerusalem, a highly controversial move expected to trigger anger among Palestinians.



Netanyahu praised the remark and announced a "new era" in the relations between the two countries.



Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, is a major economic power with over 200 million people. Trade between Brazil and Israel is currently around 1.12 billion US dollars, according to official figures.

