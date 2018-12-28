10 dead, 30 injured in Peru bus crash

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured on Thursday when a passenger bus overturned into a shallow roadside river in west Peru.



The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. local time east of the capital Lima at the Central Highway, in the town of Casapalca, the chief of Highway Police, Jorge Castillo, said.



According to several passengers, the bus driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, which tumbled into the Rimac River, but the police have yet to issue an official report.



The bus was carrying 55 passengers from the Andean city of Huancayo to the nation's capital.



The injured were taken to hospitals in Casapalca and surrounding towns.



Such accidents are common in Peru, especially along highways that traverse the Andes mountain range.

