Libyan gov't condemns Chadian opposition attack on Libyan army

Libya's UN-backed government on Thursday condemned the attack of the Chadian opposition's militants on an army camp in southern Libya, which killed and injured several soldiers.



"Libyan Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly criminal attack carried out by mercenary gangs Thursday on a military site in Traghen in southern Libya," the government said in a statement.



The government said the attack targets the security and stability of the country and violates the country's sovereignty.



"Let southern Libya be the beginning of the efforts of counter terrorism and mercenaries, until they are eliminated," the statement said.



Earlier on Thursday, Chadian opposition militants launched an attack on a camp of the eastern-based Libyan army forces in southern Libya.



One soldier was killed, six injured and seven others were taken hostages by the militants, Dean of Traghen town, Abdussalam Shangla, told a local TV channel.



The attack took place in Traghen town in southern Libya, which is located some 780 km south of the capital Tripoli.

