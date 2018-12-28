Beijing kindergarten teacher jailed over child abuse

A kindergarten teacher was sentenced to one and a half years in prison over child abuse by a court in Beijing on Friday.



The sentence, given by the People's Court in Chaoyang District, found that Liu Yanan, a teacher at the RYB Education New World Kindergarten in Chaoyang, used needles to prick four kids in November 2017.



Liu was also forbidden from working in juvenile nursing and education fields for five years, the court said.



The court said Liu's behavior severely damaged the physical and mental health of juveniles.



According to Chinese law, those who abuse juveniles, the elderly, patients or people with disabilities in their care can be given up to three years of imprisonment if the circumstances are serious.

