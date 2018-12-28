S.Korea, DPRK hold meeting of liaison office chiefs in Kaesong

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday held the meeting of the joint liaison office chiefs in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong to exchange views over inter-Korean relations.



Baik Tae-hyun, South Korea's unification ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing that the co-chiefs of the inter-Korean liaison office held a meeting in Kaesong from 11 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Friday.



The South Korean side was represented by Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, while the co-chief of the DPRK was Jon Chong Su, vice chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.



Chun and Jon discussed the inter-Korean projects, which were launched this year, and sustainable ways to develop inter-Korean relations next year, the spokesman said.



The joint liaison office was launched in September for the round-the-clock communications between the two Koreas. About 30 South Korean officials and some 20 DPRK officials currently work at the office.

