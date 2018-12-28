6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern Papua Barat province on Friday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.



The quake jolted at 10:03 a.m. local time (0303 GMT) with an epicenter of 26 km underearth of southeast Manokwari, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency official Muhammad Fadila said.



"So far, we have not issued a warning for tsunami," he told Xinhua over the phone.



The jolts of the quake did not cause any damage or casualty, spokesman of the national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.



"The tremors only triggered panic, people were rushing outside their houses in Manokwari," the spokesman told Xinhua in a text message.



The shakes of the quake were strongly felt for five minutes, Sutopo said.



Indonesia is prone to quake as it lies on a vulnerable quake-affected areas called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

