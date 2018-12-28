Students create dough figurines to mark coming new year in Shandong

Folk artist Wang Xin (2nd L) teaches students to make dough figurines at a primary school in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2018. Students learn to create dough figurines under the guidance of folk artist to celebrate the coming new year. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongzhe)

Students make dough figurines at a primary school in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2018. Students learn to create dough figurines under the guidance of folk artist to celebrate the coming new year. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongzhe)

A kid shows cartoon figurines at a kindergarten in Yuezhuang Town of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2018. Children learn to make cartoon figurines by dough and plasticine under the guidance of teachers to celebrate the coming new year. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

A teacher shows children the way to make dough figurines at a kindergarten in Yuezhuang Town of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2018. Children learn to make cartoon figurines by dough and plasticine under the guidance of teachers to celebrate the coming new year. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)