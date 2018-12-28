People busy making, drying vermicelli in Wanxu Village, E China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/28 13:56:51

A villager dries sweet-potato powder vermicelli in Wanxu Village, Guannan County of Lianyungang in east China's Jiangsu Province on Dec. 27, 2018. Local people were busy making and drying vermicelli to cope with market demand. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)


 

Posted in: CHINA
