China's first 100-megawatt molten salt solar plant

A view of a 100-megawatt molten-salt solar thermal power plant in Dunhuang City, Northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The plant is powered by 12,000 mirrors that concentrate sunlight onto a receiver at the top of a solar tower, 260 meters high. The heat collected is used to create steam that turns a turbine and generator, as at a traditional thermal power plant. The molten salt can also be stored and used to generate power on demand, even at night. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yanmin)

