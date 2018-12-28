China to renovate Myanmar's hospital in central region

China will renovate and donate a township hospital in Natmauk, Myanmar's Magway region where national hero General Aung San was born.



The renovation project of the township hospital in Natmauk will be jointly conducted by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and Myanmar-China Exchange and Cooperation Association.



A new emergency patient ward will also be constructed along with the renovation project which will be completed in next May.

The hospital upgrade not only improves public health of the people in the region but also promotes friendship between China and Myanmar, Dr. Aung Moe Nyo, chief minister of Magway region said at the project launching ceremony on Friday.



The hospital renovation project significantly represents a symbol of bilateral friendship of the two countries, and is the second of its kind after Daw Khin Kyi Women Hospital in Yangon, also known as China-Myanmar Friendship Hospital, was upgraded by China in December last year, Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang said.



Founded in 1982, the Natmauk hospital was previously upgraded to be a 50-bed hospital in 2015. It has been providing health care services to about 350,000 local people since then.

