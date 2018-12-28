28 telecom fraud suspects returned to China from Bangladesh

A total of 28 suspects in telecom fraud cases were returned from Bangladesh to eastern China's Jiangsu Province Thursday evening.
The suspects have been linked to more than 110 cases of fraud across China, involving over 18 million yuan (around 2.6 million US dollars), according to the police.
In September, a hospital in the city of Yangzhou reported to police that their financial staff had been swindled out of over 10 million yuan by the suspects who pretended to be public security, procuratorate or court officers in Shanghai.
After investigating the claims, police located the gang's den in Bangladesh.
In late December, 28 suspects were caught in Bangladesh. A large number of bank cards, computers and mobile phones were seized.
Chines police have brought more than 750 telecom fraud suspects to China from foreign countries including Laos, Indonesia and the Philippines in 2018, according to the Ministry of Public Security
.
Chinese authorities will promote a new round of crackdowns on telecom frauds and strengthen international cooperation on law enforcement to ensure people's properties and legitimate interests are protected.