Highlights of 2nd camel Nadam fair in Araxan, N China's Inner Mongolia

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2018 shows the camels attending the 2nd camel Nadam fair in Araxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Camels walk in the desert during the 2nd camel Nadam fair in Araxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A herdsman leads a camel caravan to attend the 2nd camel Nadam fair in Araxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2018 shows a camel attending the 2nd camel Nadam fair in Araxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2018 shows the camels attending the 2nd camel Nadam fair in Araxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A herdsman takes care of the camels during the 2nd camel Nadam fair in Araxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A visitor experiences riding a camel during the 2nd camel Nadam fair in Araxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)