Volcano eruption, earthquakes displace 35 families in Vanuatu

Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and the Malampa Provincial Government Council have distributed water and food to 35 families of Paamal in southeast Ambrym, Vanuatu, who were displaced by volcano-triggered earthquakes.



According to the Vanuatu Daily Post on Friday, around 146 residents from the village of Paamal moved to Ulei School following the earthquakes.



The eruption of Ambrym volcano damaged buildings and road connections to other villages. The eruption also caused over 4,500 earthquakes, 1,378 of them detectable.



Apart from water and food, the relocated families also needed immediate medical supplies, hygiene kits, temporary shelter tools kits, tarpaulin and tents, storage and kitchen utensils.



Acting Director of NDMO Shadrack Welegtabit said arrangement is underway for Save the Children to provide shelter for the affected community.



The Ambrym volcano is one of the very active volcanos in Vanuatu with a large caldera of 12 km in diameter and two active craters Marum and Benbow.

