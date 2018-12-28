Third C919 jet makes maiden test flight

A third C919 prototype passenger jet completed its maiden flight after landing Friday afternoon in Shanghai Pudong International Airport.



The China-made jet took off shortly after 11 a.m. and the flight lasted 1 hour 38 minutes.



After the maiden flight, the prototype will conduct test flights in the northwestern city of Xi'an, with a focus on flutter, speed adjustment, load, control and performance.



The first and second C919s made their maiden flights in May and December last year, respectively. They are currently conducting test flights in various Chinese airports.



Three more C919 prototypes are being manufactured and expected to complete test flights next year.



With a range of 4,075 kilometers, the C919 jet is comparable to the updated Airbus 320 and Boeing's new generation 737.

