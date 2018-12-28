China's Zhejiang implements project to overhaul living environment in villages

A boat passes by an island with cole blossoms in Dingshanhe Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 29, 2015. The island was transformed from a pigsty to improve local environment. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment in villages. At the end of last year, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed such overhauls. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

River chief Wang Jia cleans a river at Zhushan Village in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 12, 2017. The responsibilities of the river chiefs include water resource protection, pollution prevention and control, and ecological restoration. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment in villages. At the end of last year, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed such overhauls. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows a waterfront scenic road in Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment in villages. At the end of last year, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed such overhauls. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A worker cleans leaves in a river in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 1, 2017. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment in villages. At the end of last year, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed such overhauls. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member sorts and recycles glass products at Mulianwu Village in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 3, 2017. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment in villages. At the end of last year, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed such overhauls. (Xinhua/Weng Xingyang)

Workers clean a river in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 30, 2017. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment in villages. At the end of last year, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed such overhauls. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members take water samples in a rural sewage treatment station at Wusi Village in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 27, 2018. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment in villages. At the end of last year, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed such overhauls. (Xinhua/Weng Xingyang)

A child puts trash in a classified garbage bin at Qingyang Village in Jiangshan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2018. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment in villages. At the end of last year, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed such overhauls. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)