Third C919 jet in test flight in Shanghai airport

China's domestically developed C919 passenger jet is seen during a test flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Dec. 28, 2018. The third C919 plane, developed by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC), took a test flight at the busy airport's 4th runway. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

