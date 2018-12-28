88,000 pieces of cake cooked in giant steamer

A steamer measuring eight meters in diameter and weighing two tons is used to cook sponge cake at a scenic area in Yichun City, East China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 27, 2018. More than 88,000 pieces of cake were made and offered to tourists for free, along with wishes for success. The number 8 is considered lucky in Chinese culture because the pronunciation of 'eight' in Mandarin Chinese is close to that of the phrase meaning 'to make a fortune'. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Fei)

