Lawmakers call for improved laws to enhance marine protection

Chinese lawmakers on Thursday urged improving relevant laws and regulations on marine environmental protection.



The suggestion was raised during panel deliberations of an inspection report on the enforcement of the marine environmental protection law, which was submitted on Monday for review at the ongoing bimonthly session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.



Li Rui, a member of the committee, said the inspection has been a major move of the committee to prevent and control pollution.



Li called for more efforts to regulate pollution sources on the land and step up supervision on addressing the problems found during the inspection.



Dou Shuhua, another member, stressed that the marine environmental protection law, as well as its supporting laws and regulations, should be amended in a timely manner to tighten control over pollution in the sea.



Dou stressed that laws and regulations should be improved to strengthen control over pollutant emission and pollution from marine construction projects.



Committee member Chen Fengxiang said a mechanism should be established to coordinate the work of various administrative organs.

