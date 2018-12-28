China to crack down on false promotion under TCM cover

China's traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) authorities on Friday ordered comprehensive overhaul of TCM-related advertisements, training and health preservation services and products.



Violation of laws and rules must be strictly dealt with in conjunction with relevant departments, said the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.



Health preservation services in the name of TCM on the market are mixed with both the fictitious and the genuine and are uneven in quality, according to the administration. There are also unscientific, irregular and illegal acts used in the promotion of these products. These behaviors harm the health of the public and negatively impact TCM's healthy development.



The administration has previously taken measures to punish such cases. Recently, problems in some institutions were discovered. The administration pledges zero tolerance of activities that could harm lives and the TCM image.



False promotion and sales of fake products under the cover of TCM will be cracked down upon with strong measures, it said.

