Senior official calls for concerted efforts to build film-making powerhouse

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Friday called on China's film makers to join hands to make the country a power in the film industry.



Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening of the 10th national congress of the China Film Association in Beijing.



Huang encouraged the film industry to "record and praise this great era and make remarkable productions with truthfulness and sincerity."



He praised the great development of China's movie industry during the past four decades since the implementation of reform and opening-up, as more high-quality productions were made, the market kept booming and the industry attracted large numbers of talented people.



All film makers must embrace the times and focus on and show the life of the people, Huang said.

