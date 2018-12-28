Vietnam's retail sales, service revenues rise 11.7 pct in 2018

Vietnam's total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues rose to nearly 4,396 trillion Vietnamese dong (roughly 191.1 billion US dollars) in 2018, up 11.7 percent year-on-year, according to its General Statistics Office on Friday.



Specifically, Vietnam's goods retail sales increased 12.4 percent to over 3,306 trillion Vietnamese dong (143.7 billion US dollars), with sales of gemstone and precious metal growing 13.8 percent, wood and construction materials up 13.7 percent, and food and foodstuffs growing 12.6 percent.



This year, restaurant and accommodation revenues stood at 539.5 trillion Vietnamese dong (nearly 23.5 billion US dollars), up 9.1 percent, and tourism revenues were 41 trillion Vietnamese dong (roughly 1.8 billion US dollars), up 14.1 percent, said the office.



Vietnam's total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues surpassed 3,934 trillion Vietnamese dong (171 billion US dollars) last year.

